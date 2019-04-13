Aecom (ACM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AECOM is well poised from the favorable political climate that will continue to unlock growth opportunities of the infrastructure and defense markets. Favorable federal spending scenario, strong book-to-burn ratio and near record levels of backlog ($59.5 billion) are expected to improve profits going forward. It also remains on track with its strategic actions to improve profitability and de-risk its business profile by focusing more on fastest growing markets having more competitive advantages. Although shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time, estimates have remained stable for fiscal 2019, while that of fiscal 2020 have moved up over the past 30 days. However, the company expects a large portion of expenses under the current plan to be incurred in the first half of 2019, which is a cause of concern.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aecom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. KeyCorp set a $35.00 price target on Aecom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.88.

Aecom stock opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.70. Aecom has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 25,000 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $752,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,117.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aecom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,139,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 204,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Aecom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,139,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after acquiring an additional 204,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aecom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,798,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,160,000 after acquiring an additional 60,019 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aecom by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,240,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,862,000 after acquiring an additional 815,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in Aecom by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,969,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,989,000 after acquiring an additional 534,898 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

