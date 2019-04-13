Advisor Group Inc. Has $81,000 Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUY. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 144.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 34,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

AUY opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $483.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/advisor-group-inc-has-81000-stake-in-yamana-gold-inc-auy.html.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.