Advisor Group Inc. Has $79,000 Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NHC)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000.

In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,500 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $197,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $73.62 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $86.53.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $248.92 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

