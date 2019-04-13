Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) Director Roni Appel Purchases 3,000 Shares

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Director Roni Appel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $11,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Advaxis stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Advaxis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.95.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.43. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 101.51% and a negative net margin of 140.12%. The business had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Advaxis, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADXS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advaxis in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Advaxis by 5,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 562,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 553,031 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Advaxis by 2,468.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 355,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advaxis by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,368 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Advaxis by 740.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155,246 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Advaxis by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,630,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 857,026 shares during the period.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

