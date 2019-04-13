Adobe Inc (ADBE) Receives $287.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.00.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $286.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 price objective (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Nomura set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $271.86 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $277.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $132.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $720,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,100,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,177 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $317,166.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,233.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,330 shares of company stock worth $70,317,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,738,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,767 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

