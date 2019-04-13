ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (AHEXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AHEXY. Bank of America raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

AHEXY opened at $28.91 on Friday. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.28%.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

