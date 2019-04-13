Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 8,848 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 37,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $2,007,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,325,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,772. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Cfra upgraded TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.34.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/addenda-capital-inc-buys-8848-shares-of-tjx-companies-inc-tjx.html.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.