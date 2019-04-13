Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

ADAP has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $458.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

