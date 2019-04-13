Achain (ACT) Market Cap Hits $12.06 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, Indodax, Huobi and Koinex. Achain has a market capitalization of $12.06 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Achain has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00360851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.01382327 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00219264 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain was first traded on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,671,200 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Indodax, OOOBTC, Sistemkoin, Kucoin, HitBTC, Huobi, Cobinhood, CoinEgg, Bitbns, Coinnest, Bitinka and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.