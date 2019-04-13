Accenture Plc (ACN) Position Increased by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 3.6% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 11.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.6% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 56.0% in the first quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 69,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,771,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CFO David Rowland sold 2,916 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $437,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.80, for a total value of $527,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,173,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,645 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN opened at $178.64 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $179.36. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

