Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (FCO)

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $8.29 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in fixed-income securities denominated in the Commonwealth currencies and global debt securities.

