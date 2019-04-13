Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Sold by Shelter Mutual Insurance Co

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.7% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,614 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 10,353 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $78.01 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $137.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Argus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

In related news, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $95,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,021 shares of company stock valued at $20,485,856 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

