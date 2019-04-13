AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (AACAY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of AACAY stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.80. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Haptics & Radio Frequency Mechanical Module, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

