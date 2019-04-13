$97.50 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to post $97.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $158.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $422.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $434.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $537.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 75.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of VECO opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,490,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after buying an additional 890,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 165,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 443.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,704,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,472,000 after buying an additional 452,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

