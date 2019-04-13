$937.63 Million in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (SQ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce sales of $937.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $928.77 million to $943.15 million. Square posted sales of $668.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Square from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.82.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $6,800,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,712,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,324,816 shares of company stock worth $98,090,920. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,663,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,038,000 after buying an additional 2,470,434 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,238,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,731,000 after buying an additional 1,321,321 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Square by 4,800.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,698,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,622,766 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $141,059,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,101,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,896,000 after buying an additional 552,267 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,310,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,720,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Square has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,764.00, a PEG ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 3.64.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

