8,930 Shares in Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,930 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $1,854,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after acquiring an additional 111,792 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 3,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $155,785.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,061.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 102,251 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $4,598,227.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,805.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,500 shares of company stock worth $13,637,701. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBP. ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.77.

NYSE IBP opened at $51.62 on Friday. Installed Building Products Inc has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.30 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

