73,107 Shares in Pentair PLC (PNR) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 73,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,138,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,385,000 after acquiring an additional 239,511 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Pentair by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,386,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after buying an additional 1,438,974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pentair by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,636,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,599,000 after buying an additional 74,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,180,000 after buying an additional 33,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,962,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after purchasing an additional 187,946 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Karl R. Frykman sold 10,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $422,748.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,002.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,942 shares of company stock worth $543,730. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

PNR opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. Pentair PLC has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $740.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

