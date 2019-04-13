6 Meridian Trims Holdings in Sonoco Products Co (SON)

6 Meridian lowered its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,066,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,805 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $87,929.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,908.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry L. Saunders sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $331,044.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,829 shares of company stock worth $1,245,466 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of SON stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. Sonoco Products Co has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

