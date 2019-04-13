6 Meridian Takes Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,273,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,949,000 after buying an additional 42,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,273,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,949,000 after buying an additional 42,038 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,045,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,119,000 after buying an additional 1,913,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,003,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Shares of SXT stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.07. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.93 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $324.56 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/6-meridian-takes-position-in-sensient-technologies-co-sxt.html.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.