6 Meridian Sells 273 Shares of DTE Energy Co (DTE)

6 Meridian cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 327.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Macquarie set a $123.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.42.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $124.42 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $126.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,313,290.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,977.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,616 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $313,396.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock worth $1,834,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

