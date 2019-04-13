6 Meridian Lowers Position in Ameren Corp (AEE)

6 Meridian trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Ameren were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Ameren by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,179,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,295,000 after acquiring an additional 687,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,388,000 after acquiring an additional 228,568 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,772,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,087,000 after acquiring an additional 52,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ameren by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,390,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,132,000 after acquiring an additional 345,521 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,389,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,707,000 after acquiring an additional 279,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

AEE stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $74.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Ameren had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 41,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $2,907,939.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,824,893.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bruce A. Steinke sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $456,280.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,871.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,873 shares of company stock worth $8,639,431. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

