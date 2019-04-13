58.com Inc (WUBA) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in 58.com were worth $16,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WUBA. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WUBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on 58.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of 58.com in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded 58.com to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE WUBA opened at $69.08 on Friday. 58.com Inc has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The information services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. 58.com had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $525.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. 58.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

