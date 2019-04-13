$52.89 Million in Sales Expected for Chaparral Energy Inc (CHAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) will post sales of $52.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.00 million. Chaparral Energy posted sales of $59.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full-year sales of $265.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.48 million to $294.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $343.93 million, with estimates ranging from $289.99 million to $389.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chaparral Energy.

CHAP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Chaparral Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Chaparral Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CHAP traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,592. Chaparral Energy has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $255.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, CEO Kermit Earl Reynolds bought 7,100 shares of Chaparral Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $40,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of Chaparral Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,843,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,068,753 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

