5,110 Shares in Anthem Inc (ANTM) Purchased by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANTM opened at $252.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $219.96 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.27 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,310,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.75, for a total value of $149,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,346. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.02 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $344.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anthem from $372.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.07.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

