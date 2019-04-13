502 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Purchased by Bach Investment Advisors Ltd

Bach Investment Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. BlackRock comprises about 0.1% of Bach Investment Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $454.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $557.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $3.30 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $444.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $498.00 price target (up from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $427.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.95.

In related news, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 3,077 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.29, for a total value of $1,259,385.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $2,273,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

