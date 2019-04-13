3M Co (MMM) Stake Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock opened at $217.42 on Friday. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $176.87 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. 3M’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

In other 3M news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,699,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 230,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,091,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.34, for a total transaction of $942,472.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,783,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,414 shares of company stock worth $15,553,682 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/3m-co-mmm-stake-decreased-by-natixis-advisors-l-p.html.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.