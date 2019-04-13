3i Infrastructure PLC (LON:3IN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 284.50 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 283 ($3.70), with a volume of 435623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283.50 ($3.70).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3i Infrastructure from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “3i Infrastructure (3IN) Sets New 1-Year High at $284.50” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/3i-infrastructure-3in-sets-new-1-year-high-at-284-50.html.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.