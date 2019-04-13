3i Infrastructure (3IN) Sets New 1-Year High at $284.50

3i Infrastructure PLC (LON:3IN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 284.50 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 283 ($3.70), with a volume of 435623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283.50 ($3.70).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3i Infrastructure from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.
3i Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:3IN)
3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.
Further Reading: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.