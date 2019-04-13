25,615 Shares in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOL) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 205.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 495,354.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 54,489 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.76.

Shares of GOL opened at $11.85 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $16.60.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $840.84 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

