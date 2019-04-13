24,401 Shares in Urban Edge Properties (UE) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 762,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after buying an additional 574,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 402,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 214,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 572,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 277,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 183,268 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.94. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.91 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.18%.

In related news, Director Steven Roth sold 5,717,184 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $108,512,152.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,327,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,192,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

