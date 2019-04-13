2,309,796 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,309,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,527,000. Norges Bank owned 0.84% of Starwood Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,679,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 20,204 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STWD opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 34.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.00%.

STWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

