2,186 Shares in Heico Corp (HEI) Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HEI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heico by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,368,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,674,000 after acquiring an additional 287,080 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Heico by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 245,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after acquiring an additional 143,602 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Heico by 734.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 76,488 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Heico by 149.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 115,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 69,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Heico during the fourth quarter worth about $4,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Heico alerts:

Shares of Heico stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.82. Heico Corp has a one year low of $68.41 and a one year high of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.65 million. Heico had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 14.86%. Analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Heico in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Heico in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 1,756 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $137,090.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,505.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim bought 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.59 per share, for a total transaction of $115,007.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,873. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “2,186 Shares in Heico Corp (HEI) Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/2186-shares-in-heico-corp-hei-acquired-by-calamos-wealth-management-llc.html.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.