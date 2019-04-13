$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the lowest is $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full-year sales of $8.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. National-Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NOV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $423,802.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,651,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $325,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,143,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 1,429.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,569 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,049,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,110,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $79,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV opened at $26.87 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.88, a PEG ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

