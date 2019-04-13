$145.17 Million in Sales Expected for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will report $145.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.00 million and the highest is $152.89 million. Northern Oil and Gas reported sales of $66.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year sales of $636.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $653.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $691.86 million, with estimates ranging from $669.72 million to $723.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $152.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.29 million.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

NASDAQ NOG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. 3,760,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,328. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.