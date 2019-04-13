$143.27 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post $143.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.80 million and the highest is $144.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $195.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $646.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $683.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $749.58 million, with estimates ranging from $720.70 million to $779.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $154.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

AEIS opened at $54.60 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $69.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products are used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

