13,058 Shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) Acquired by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 69.46%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.78 million. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “13,058 Shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) Acquired by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/13058-shares-in-focus-financial-partners-inc-focs-acquired-by-carnick-kubik-group-llc.html.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.