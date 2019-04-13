12,957 Shares in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (YINN) Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $228,000. HRT Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000.

YINN opened at $26.00 on Friday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0636 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

