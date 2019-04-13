11,108 Shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth about $224,000.

In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 29,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,018,556.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,156,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AJRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $33.54 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

