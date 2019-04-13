103,083 Shares in Phillips 66 (PSX) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,775.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,647,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,527,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,757,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,201,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,803,000 after buying an additional 1,575,744 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,645,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,542,000 after buying an additional 958,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,998,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,598,000 after buying an additional 885,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.27.

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $4,170,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

