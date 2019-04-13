$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MutualFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. MutualFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MutualFirst Financial.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other MutualFirst Financial news, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $156,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MutualFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in MutualFirst Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 273,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MFSF traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560. MutualFirst Financial has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $251.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.92%.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

