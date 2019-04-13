-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for LAIX Inc. (LAIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LAIX Inc. (NASDAQ:LAIX) to report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LAIX’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LAIX will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LAIX.

LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAIX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LAIX during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAIX during the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LAIX during the fourth quarter worth about $42,927,000.

LAIX traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.98. 4,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,899. LAIX has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

