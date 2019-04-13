-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dare Bioscience’s earnings. Dare Bioscience reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Dare Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dare Bioscience.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DARE shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Dare Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dare Bioscience stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 205.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,470 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of Dare Bioscience worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DARE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 276,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,010. Dare Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $12.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.35.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

