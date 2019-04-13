-$0.23 EPS Expected for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACRX. BidaskClub upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $10.00 target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Shares of ACRX opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.73.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Edwards bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $78,506. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.8% during the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 1,545,702 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 820.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 559,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 498,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,085,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 433,969 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 433,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

