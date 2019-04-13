$0.09 EPS Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Ceridian HCM reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 181.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,222,142 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $59,872,736.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 11,250 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $560,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,364,892 shares of company stock valued at $703,169,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,029.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

