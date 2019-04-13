-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

LUNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Luna Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

LUNA traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.22. 40,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,207. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 12,592.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 130,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 468,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 29.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 114,946 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 864,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 177,962 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

