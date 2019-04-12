Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Short Interest Update

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,268,843 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 41,038,667 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,628,482 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.30 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.98.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.41. Zynga has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.55.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $248.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.78 million. Zynga had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 1.70%. Zynga’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $196,869.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $223,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 571,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 875,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,833. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $2,478,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $1,061,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $41,398,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 6,486,449.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,048,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,326,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 84,945 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

