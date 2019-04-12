Zscaler (ZS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZS. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Zscaler from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $53.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -218.55.

In related news, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $213,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $6,536,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 563,275 shares of company stock worth $31,050,876. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 561.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,242.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.