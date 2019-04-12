Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (ZOM) Short Interest Update

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,178,704 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 1,568,110 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,874 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ZOM opened at $0.32 on Friday. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.11.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,244 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 145,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

