Zilla (ZLA) Price Reaches $0.0220 on Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. Zilla has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $665,036.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilla has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00343857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020043 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.01399119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00218939 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001904 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

