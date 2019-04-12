Zayo Group (ZAYO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,475,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the previous session’s volume of 5,137,719 shares.The stock last traded at $31.13 and had previously closed at $29.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZAYO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zayo Group in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Zayo Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $639.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $176,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,837.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $76,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO)

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

