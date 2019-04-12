Zacks: National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) Given $42.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. National Bankshares’ rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $42.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned National Bankshares an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKSH. BidaskClub lowered National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Norman V. Fitzwater III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $41,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jack M. Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 5,499 shares of company stock valued at $209,232 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 268,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 91,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKSH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,371. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $270.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.46.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties.

